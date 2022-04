The Enforcement Agency of the City of Kingwood has determined that the property/house located at 109 Pierce St, Kingwood, WV (Tax Map 5, Parcel 80 in Tax District 11) is unsafe. The Enforcement Agency has determined that the unsafe condition of the building results in conditions detrimental to the public health, safety and general welfare and, as a result, is a public nuisance. Since the Enforcement Agency has declared the building a public nuisance, the building will be abated by demolition. The City will move forward with the demolition of said dwelling thirty (30) days after the date this Order is published.

1 DAY AGO