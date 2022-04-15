St. Joseph County woman sentenced in insurance scheme

A Marcellus woman has been sentenced for her role in an insurance scheme.

Last year, Christine Presock was charged with six counts of insurance-fraudulent acts in St. Joseph County’s 3 rd District Court. She had been investigated by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Fraud Investigation Unit.

Between June 2018 and August 2019, Presock submitted six accident claims to Trustmark Insurance Company for herself, as well as her family. The claims were for injuries she reported that she, her husband, and two children suffered. However, none of the injuries actually occurred. Presock received over $12,000 in insurance benefits from the scheme.

Last month, Presock pleaded guilty as charged in the 45 th Circuit Court. Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Presock to two years of probation. She will also have to pay $12,500 in restitution to Trustmark Insurance Company, as well as cost and fees. “When individuals deliberately file fraudulent insurance claims, the rest of us face increased premiums and costs as a result,” said DFIS Director Anita Fox. “I am very pleased with the collaborative efforts of our Fraud Investigation Unit and the Office of Attorney General to combat fraud and keep premiums low and fair for Michiganders.”

“We will continue to work diligently with our partners at DIFS to hold accountable those who exploit the system for their own gains,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

