ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Hills, MI

Travelers express frustration after travel mask mandate is extended

By Nana-Sentuo Bonsu
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9ZZK_0fAdwZB600

Passengers at Metro Airport have mixed reviews on the mask mandate that’s been extended for an additional two weeks.

As soon as Bloomfield Hills resident Jim Dyla landed from Tennessee he got a notification about the extension.

“A little disappointed. We’ve had our time with it. Had enough of it,” said Dyla.

Another passenger nearby was upset about the decision.

“Absolute political theatre! Absolute,” said Michael Freeland.

Freeland is over having to wear a mask in the airport and on flights.

“I don’t think there has been a good reason why it has been extended,” he adds.

Local health leaders say an uptick in COVID-19 cases is the reason.

“So, the overall numbers are going up a little bit even the hospital numbers are going up a little bit,” said the Director of Infectious Disease at Beaumont Health, Dr. Matthew Sims.

Dr. Sims says he’s not surprised by TSA’s decision to extend the mask mandate, especially with the new sub-variant.

“We are changed over from omicron to this omicron BA.2, which is a little more contagious doesn’t seem to make people any sicker, but it is a little more contagious,” said Sims.

A little more contagious and easier to catch in a confined space.

“Once you’re in the plane, you’re stuck in the plane and you’re sitting really tight with other people. That's the issue,” adds Sims.

An issue that some passengers agree with.

“On the flight itself I want to wear a mask,” said Keena Turner who is heading back to L.A.

Turner says she wouldn’t mind wearing a mask if it was optional in specific areas.

“I think throughout the airport where I have more freedom and space, I won't wear it. I want to be able to breathe,” she says.

Dr. Sims says whether the mask mandate will drop all depends on how the numbers trend.

“If our numbers keep going up, they are going to extend it again. If they go back down or lower they may consider removing it,” he adds.

A Fraser man says, “Enough already! Let’s go on with life. We are learning to live with it so put it behind us,” said Dave Trombley.

This federal mask mandate covers all public transportation including trains and buses.

According to TSA if you’re caught not wearing a mask, there is “a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense up to $1,500 for repeat offenders.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Why Is JetBlue Canceling Flights? The Real Reason, Revealed

If you rely on JetBlue or Spirit Airlines for travel, you might want to be cautious when booking your next flight with either airline. Recently, it has come to light that JetBlue has had to abruptly cancel hundreds of flights amid the spring rush. Article continues below advertisement. While COVID-19...
TRAVEL
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KESQ News Channel 3

Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test

Travel for people going to and from Canada will be a lot easier starting Friday, April 1. The Canadian government announced it is removing its pre-entry COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The Public Health Agency of Canada shared with News Channel 3, "This gradual easing of Canada’s border measures is made possible by The post Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Thrillist

These Are the Airlines That Lose Luggage the Most and Least Often

Air travel is incredible. Seriously, we sometimes forget how incredible it is that we can fly through the air in a metal tube, and hours later, we're in an entirely different hemisphere. It’s incredible. It’s also a frustrating experience. As amazing as it is to fly through the sky,...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keena Turner
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express#Tsa#Beaumont Health#Omicron
Daily Mail

Austin warns it might RUN OUT of fuel and tells airlines to land with enough to take off or risk being stranded as it struggles to cope with demand: Passengers miss flights as lines form due to sudden influx of travelers

Passengers missed their flights and rental cars sat abandoned in a curbside queue at the Austin airport on Monday as high traveler volumes and a sudden fuel shortage plagued the busy travel hub. Social media posts from Sunday and Monday mornings show tired and frustrated passengers, some of whom couldn't...
INDUSTRY
WSLS

Airlines call on Pres. Biden to lift COVID-19 mask mandates for travelers

Several airline CEOs are petitioning to have COVID-19 precautions lifted for travelers, NBC News reports. Airlines for America sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday which reads, in part:. “The high level of immunity in the U.S., availability of high-quality masks for those who wish to use them,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TMZ.com

Passenger Jumps Overboard on Carnival Cruise

A man jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise headed for Florida ... and so far no sign of him. A passenger on the boat tells TMZ ... she was on deck 7 early Saturday morning when 2 teens came running past her in a panic. She told them to slow down so they wouldn't hurt themselves, and that's when they screamed someone had gone overboard.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines apologizes for delays and cancellations of nearly 2,000 flights blaming 'technology issues' as thousands of people are affected across US

Flights with Southwest Airlines were subject to nearly 2,000 delays or cancellations throughout Saturday, with the company blaming it on a failure of its IT systems. As of 9 p.m., FlightAware.com showed there had been 470 cancellations over the course of Saturday with 1,438 delays - about 40 percent of all flights flown.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Chicago

Airplane Mask Mandate: When the Requirement Expires and What to Know Before Traveling

With a busy spring break season underway, travelers are asking about the nationwide public transportation mask mandate before departing on their getaways. Citing a recommendation federal health officials, the Transportation Security Administration announced the extension of its mask requirement on public transportation through April 18. Under the mandate, face coverings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Alaska Airlines cutting flights through June due to lack of pilots

Alaska Airlines is reducing 2% of its flights through the end of June due to a pilot shortage, the carrier said Thursday. The reductions, made in an effort to match the carrier's current pilot capacity, will be reflected in Alaska's posted schedule in mid-April, the carrier said in a notice. Alaska also cautioned that these reductions will show up as cancelations.
SFGate

Is It Cheaper to Rent a Car at the Airport?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When it comes to saving money on rental cars, there’s no shortage of advice. Some suggest skipping mainstream companies and using a car rental alternative, like a peer-to-peer car-sharing service. Others promote package deals through online travel agencies like Expedia. And then there’s this advice: Rent through a rental car company’s downtown location, rather than at the airport.
CARS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy