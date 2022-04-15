ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, MI

3 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Jamestown Township

By Kellen Voss
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7fgY_0fAdwWWv00

3 people, including a 9-year-old, were hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Jamestown Township Tuesday evening, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 8th Avenue.

Investigators say that a 25-year-old Hudsonville man was heading west on Byron Road and drove through the intersection, crashing into another vehicle and causing both vehicles to roll over.

That man had to be pulled out of the vehicle by Jamestown Fire personnel before being transported via AeroMed to a nearby hospital.

The people in the second vehicle, a 43-year-old Byron Center woman driving the car and a 9-year-old Byron Center girl, also had to be transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Jamestown, MI
City
Hudsonville, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Jamestown Fire
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 killed in two-vehicle crash in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allegan County early Saturday morning. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on 58th Street in Manlius Township. A southbound vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle, according to investigators. The...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy