Music

SEVENTEEN Drops First English Single ‘Darl+ing’ and Music Video | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all CARATs: SEVENTEEN‘s newest track has arrived. The K-pop...

www.billboard.com

Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
#Seventeen#Billboard#K Pop#English
Complex

Chlöe Returns With New Song and Video “Treat Me”

After teasing its release for over a month, Chlöe has given fans the official video for “Treat Me,” directed by Diana Kunst. “Can’t wait for y’all to see the video tonight,” the 2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominee told fans on Thursday ahead of the video’s premiere, adding that—in her opinion—this one tops the previously released “Have Mercy.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Music
Loudwire

Grammys Producer Apologizes for ‘In Memoriam’ That Omitted Joey Jordison

A producer behind this week's 64th Annual Grammy Awards has apologized for the several omissions in the music awards show's "In Memoriam" segment that honored musicians who died in the past year. Rock and metal fans were disappointed when the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, plus Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Moody Blues member Graeme Edge, were left out of the April 3 segment. Unfortunately, it's a common occurrence at the Grammys.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Fireboy DML Shares New Song “Playboy”: Listen

Fireboy DML has shared a new song titled “Playboy.” It follows his 2021 single “Peru.” Take a listen to the track, produced by Bizzouch, below. In 2020, Fireboy DML issued his breakout sophomore album Apollo. “Peru” then arrived in July 2021, with the Ed Sheeran remix of the single getting released right before Christmas. The Sheeran version of “Peru” has reached No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Recently, R3hab remixed Fireboy DML and Sheeran’s “Peru.” In addition, Fireboy DML collaborated with Rexx Life Raj and Wale on “Beauty in the Madness.” He also featured on a new version of Madonna’s “Frozen.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard Explains: NFTs and the Music Industry

What do Snoop Dogg, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd have in common? All three artists are making waves in the world of NFTs, a market balance that generated $25 billion in overall sales in 2021. You’ve probably heard the term but what exactly are NFTs? What are the opportunities within the music industry? And who’s getting in on the action? This is Billboard Explains: NFTs and the Music Industry.
MUSIC
Complex

Savannah Ré Drops “Fiji,” Her First Single of 2022

Juno winner and recent third-time nominee Savannah Ré has just shared her first release of 2022, “Fiji,” as well as a visualizer for the track. A lushly produced single featuring sampled harps that dance over a trap beat, “Fiji” details a clingy lover that Ré loves to entertain. “So needy/On the phone every time you leave me/Know you thinkin’ ‘bout it as your Fiji/Know it’s second nature when you see me,” she sings.
THEATER & DANCE

