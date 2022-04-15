ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Geneva Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Geneva, northwestern Jackson, central Walton, Holmes and northern Washington Counties through 845 PM CDT At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Slocomb to 7 miles east of Crestview. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chipley, Graceville, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Hartford, Slocomb, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Malvern, Cottondale, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Esto, Westville, Noma, Black, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs and Whitehead Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caribou, north central Bannock, central Bonneville, southeastern Madison and southeastern Bingham Counties through 430 PM MDT At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Bone, or 8 miles southeast of Goshen, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir, Ammon, Iona, Bone, Chesterfield, Cutthroat Trout Campground and Trail Creek Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Wind prone areas: 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...until 5 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain A thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fremont, central Jefferson, northwestern Bonneville, Madison and eastern Clark Counties through 430 PM MDT At 405 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plano, or 9 miles west of Rexburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Gusty winds will likely create blowing dust, especially north of Idaho Falls. Locations impacted include Rexburg, Rigby, Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Parker, Hamer, Spencer, Archer, Egin, Kilgore and St Anthony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM CDT this evening for portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. Although light showers continue this evening behind the earlier thunderstorms, the heavy rain threat has ended. Please continue to heed any additional information from local officials.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans. Target Area: Mono HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind prone areas along Highway 395 should expect winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...until 5 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, bringing power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, so check with CalTrans for any potential travel restrictions.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 5.8 1.1 0.6 N/A Minor 17/11 AM 5.1 0.4 0.5 N/A None 17/11 PM 6.3 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 18/11 AM 5.9 1.2 1.4 N/A Minor 18/11 PM 5.9 1.2 0.7 N/A Minor 19/12 PM 5.0 0.3 0.6 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT

