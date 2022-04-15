Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Big Hole Mountains; Caribou Range; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain A thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fremont, central Jefferson, northwestern Bonneville, Madison and eastern Clark Counties through 430 PM MDT At 405 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plano, or 9 miles west of Rexburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Gusty winds will likely create blowing dust, especially north of Idaho Falls. Locations impacted include Rexburg, Rigby, Ashton, Dubois, Idmon, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, Ririe, Roberts, Lewisville, Parker, Hamer, Spencer, Archer, Egin, Kilgore and St Anthony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
