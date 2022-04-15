Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If on or near the beach, get away from the water and move to safe shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves, even on small bodies of water. Move into dock and seek safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bay A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BAY COUNTY At 601 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Panama City Beach, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Panama City, Lynn Haven and Hiland Park around 620 PM CDT. Springfield around 625 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include St Andrews State Park, Southport, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Magnolia Beach, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Recota Beach, College Station, West Panama City and Biltmore Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO