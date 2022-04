The Newnan City Council will hold public hearings for seven more structures that were severely damaged in the tornado that struck Newnan last March. The public hearings will concern the future of these buildings, which were on the city’s red-tag list, which meant they were uninhabitable as a result of damage sustained when the EF-4 tornado ripped through Newnan on March 26, 2021.

