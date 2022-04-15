ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interim superintendent has filed a discrimination lawsuit after school board members fired him because he supported students and staff wearing masks to protect themselves against COVID-19

 1 day ago
Man, who served as the district’s interim superintendent and worked in the school district for more than 20 years, including as a teacher and principal, has reportedly filed a state and federal discrimination lawsuit against the school district and four of its board members. The superintendent claims he lost his job...

joe
1d ago

He brought in on himself. As a previous administrator he knows that education is about teaching skills, not division. Man up teach and put it in neutral. Something is fishy here? 🤔

Michelle Thomson
1d ago

I don't think teachers know how to teach the kids education. they have become dictators. they school teachers need to go back to school and learn how to teach the basics of reading, writing, math and let the parents teach them the facts of life.

MarkWalleye
1d ago

Sorry, but ANYONE who advocates for ANYONE wearing surgical masks is not smart enough to be a Superintendent!! The masks that most people wear do little or NOTHING. I use the "wearing a mask test" as an indicator of ignorance.

Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
Shreveport Magazine

“I said discussing racism is not critical race theory”, High school teacher says her contract will not be renewed because she used a self-awareness worksheet that asked students how racially privileged they are

The english teacher says the local school board recently voted to not renew her contract after parents became upset about a self-awareness worksheet that the educator passed out and assigned to students. The worksheet asked students how racially privileged they are using true or false questions. Students would then count how many times they answered true. This was meant to get students thinking before reading, the teacher said. The high school teacher, who started out as a substitute teacher, reportedly lost her job after being accused of using critical race theory in the classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
