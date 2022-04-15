ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man sought in connection with December homicide

By Sarah Fearing
 1 day ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting last December.

Police said Friday they are looking for Tony Williams, 50, of Norfolk. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Williams is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue on Dec. 26.

Officers arrived on scene around 10:15 p.m. to find 56-year-old Kenneth Parker with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS: Man dies in shooting on Denver Avenue in Norfolk

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact police.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

