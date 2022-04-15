Norfolk man sought in connection with December homicide
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting last December.
Police said Friday they are looking for Tony Williams, 50, of Norfolk. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Williams is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the 4700 block of Denver Avenue on Dec. 26.
Officers arrived on scene around 10:15 p.m. to find 56-year-old Kenneth Parker with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.PREVIOUS: Man dies in shooting on Denver Avenue in Norfolk
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact police.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts should contact police.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
