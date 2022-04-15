ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Medford releases names of businesses destroyed in Pacific Pride fire

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford has released the names of six businesses impacted by the Pacific Pride fire on Tuesday, Apr. 12. Medford Police are still investigating the fire's cause and have not made any arrests. The city is working to...

ktvl.com

