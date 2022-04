With the early retirement of long-time CEO Tewolde GebreMariam due to personal health issues, the airline has had to find a new leader. With the announcement of GebreMariam's departure on March 23rd, there was some uncertainty about when his replacement would be named. However, the very next day, Ethiopian Airlines issued a statement announcing the appointment of Mr Mesfin Tasew Bekele as the new head of the carrier. Who is he, and what kind of experience does he bring to the position?

INDUSTRY ・ 21 DAYS AGO