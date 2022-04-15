ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Toni Storm Comments On Why She Asked For WWE Release

By Matthew Carlins
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany fans were surprised when Toni Storm abruptly parted ways with WWE late last year. On Friday’s episode of Busted Open Radio, Storm delved into some of the factors that led to her departure from the company. “I guess I just freaked out and went home,” Storm said...

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Name Working With AEW Two Weeks After Working At WrestleMania

Welcome to your new home. The rise of AEW has done a lot of things for the wrestling world. One of the most important is allowing wrestlers and people in the wrestling industry a new place to work outside of WWE. AEW is going to need to bring in some people to work in front of and behind the camera and now they have done just that, including someone who has been with WWE very recently.
WWE
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes' wife could be coming to WWE

According to our colleagues at Fightful, while Brandi wasn't initially brought to the screen with her husband Cody Rhodes, she had "a lot of productive conversations" with several influential names over the Wrestlemania weekend. It has also been pointed out that Brandi is continuing to work on her unscripted content...
WWE
Wrestling World

Has WWE lost faith in Asuka?

In recent months, many WWE Superstars have unfortunately had to leave the scene, facing a long period of forced stop, some on account of being fired from the company, falling within the framework of financial cuts due in part to the situation linked to the covid and those for personal problems or injuries, more or less serious.
WWE
ComicBook

New WWE Raw Report Has Some Good News for Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE has been a lingering, unanswered question for several months now. Bliss was originally written off TV following last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo surgery, then returned months later via pretaped vignettes of her going to therapy for her Fiend-esque persona and her obsession with Lily. She finally returned to action at Elimination Chamber in February, but hasn't been used on TV since. Even when fans have asked her why she's been gone, the former champion has been unable to provide an answer.
WWE
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Harvey Wippleman
Person
Satnam Singh
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
wrestlinginc.com

Top Star Reportedly Signs With AEW

ROH World Champion & PROGRESS Unified World Champion Jonathan Gresham has reportedly signed with AEW. After weeks of speculation, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Gresham has signed an AEW contract that will also see him perform for ROH. Gresham will make his AEW TV debut at Battle...
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
#Combat
411mania.com

Kaitlyn On Dealing With Body Dysmorphia Issues, Asking For WWE Release

Kaitlyn weighed in on her long-standing struggle issues regarding body dysmorphia, asking for her WWE release and more during a recent interview. The WWE alumna appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):. On her emotional struggles in WWE: “My time in...
WWE
Wrestling World

JBL may have a new role in the future

During the latest After The Bell podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer JBL and Ron Simmons talked about The Undertaker and Vader. On The Undertaker, Simmons revealed: “I remember him and saw him take his first steps in WWE. He has always been himself... I have the greatest admiration for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Says Harvey Wippleman Is Responsible For Iconic Wrestling Word

There’s a certain pro wrestling figure that The Rock thinks about when he sees the throwback WWE Smackdown logo, and it’s 100% not who you’d expect. Responding to a WWE on Fox tweet asking who first came to mind when seeing the original Smackdown logo, The Rock revealed that it was none other than former WWE manager Harvey Wippleman. Furthermore, The Rock revealed Wippleman was the one who coined the word Smackdown.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Positive Sign On Injured AEW Star’s Recovery

Welcome back. You never want to see an injury in wrestling. It might be major or minor, but there is nothing good about someone getting hurt. An injury can shake up a wrestler’s career for a long time and the question becomes how long it can be before they return to the ring. That was the case again earlier this year, and now we might have an answer to that question.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Names WWE Legend He Wants In The Hall Of Fame

This week’s episode of DDP’s Snake Pit saw Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page share stories about going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Jake “The Snake” Roberts, who was inducted in 2014, believes there are a number of personalities who have been inducted that shouldn’t have been. He also suggested that there should be a voting system.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 4.15.22

We’re back to the blue guys and now the build seems to be on for Wrestlemania Backlash. Last week saw Shinsuke Nakamura come after Roman Reigns to suggest that he is the next challenger while Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match is officially set. Hopefully we get some built towards those matches this week so let’s get to it.
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page Retains the AEW World Championship in Epic and Bloody Texas Deathmatch on Rampage

Tonight's AEW Rampage Main Event was the anticipated Texas Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Adam Hangman Page and Adam Cole, and Page immediately started throwing chairs into the ring before the bell had even been rung. Then Page went for a chair swing but Cole evaded, and Cole returned the favor only to have Page evade it and tackle Cole and hit a series of punches to the head. Page then slammed Cole into the steel steps, and Page then cleared off the timekeeper's table and slammed Cole into it. He went to hit a pile driver but Cole ran away and got some space.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Explains Jon Moxley’s Attire From Carmella And Corey Graves Wedding

Renee Paquette has explained a viral group photo from the recent wedding of Carmella and Corey Graves. As noted, Graves and Carmella tied the knot last Thursday in Florida, and several wrestlers were in attendance, including Paquette and her husband, Jon Moxley. Liv Morgan tweeted a group photo from the ceremony, that included Paquette, Moxley, Tamina Snuka, Sonya Deville, Bayley, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, and Happy Baron Corbin with his date.
wrestlinginc.com

Lumberjack Match And More Set For WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns And Ronda Rousey News

WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match. This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.
