Thrift superstore opens 3rd N.J. outpost
New Jersey’s thrift scene is expanding. 2nd Ave. Thrift Superstore, a chain that offers secondhand clothing, handbags, household goods, electronics and collectibles, has opened a store...www.nj.com
New Jersey’s thrift scene is expanding. 2nd Ave. Thrift Superstore, a chain that offers secondhand clothing, handbags, household goods, electronics and collectibles, has opened a store...www.nj.com
Let's see, The new...New Jersey...Subsidized housing going up everywhere along with distribution centers for employment, urgent cares everywhere and dirt cheap stores of all kinds! The Dems are building their own SIMS version of a scummy New Jersey! While crime is going up and criminals are moving into all towns...Yes! This is a prosperous and beautiful State that is getting better every year and can really live up to the nickname, the "Armpit" state.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 4