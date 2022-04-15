ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

D & R Auto and Industrial – “We’ve Got a Part for That”!

basinlife.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleServing Klamath Falls for over 50 years! D & R Auto and Industrial! We work hard to provide you with the best parts and supplies for automotive, farm and agriculture and industrial needs. Open 7:30AM-5:30PM weekdays, Saturdays 8AM-1PM. Call 541-882-4619. Find us on the corner of South 6th and...

www.basinlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
GAS PRICE
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Klamath Falls, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Klamath Falls, OR
Cars
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
Motorious

Set The Pace With This With This 1969 Camaro Pace Car

GM has been one of the biggest participants in the Indy pace car program. With the exception of the few years that another automaker got involved, every year GM would put its best foot forward helping to kick off one of the biggest racing events in the US and hoping to get the attention of the public. One of the most used models is the Camaro and one of the most popular is the first generation examples of the model. Although a 1967 model is probably the rarest, the 1969 Camaro Pace Car is an icon and this one could be yours as part of the upcoming Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, April 21-22 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
CARLISLE, PA
24/7 Wall St.

These Used Cars Get the Best Gas Mileage

Americans are feeling pain at the pump, as gas prices hit record highs of $4.33 per gallon in March. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has complicated the global fuel market. The U.S. and other nations banned imports of Russian oil to “deprive President Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hydraulics Department#Filter Cleaning Service
MotorTrend Magazine

Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power

Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Unveils New 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Engine With More Than 500 HP

Less than 24 hours after Jeep’s online configurator leaked early details about the brand’s new inline-six-cylinder gasoline engine, the Hurricane twin-turbo motor makes its full and official debut. Designed to match the output of the larger V8 units, the new 3.0-liter straight-six is up to 15 percent more efficient than an eight-cylinder engine and Jeep will sell it in two power stages, depending on the application.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Motorious

1931 Chevrolet Independence Is An American Automotive Legend

This pre-muscle car embodies its name proudly. In the early 1900s, the automobile manufacturing industry was booming due to significant technological advancements. It takes little more than a simple google search to see the link between the fantastic pieces of automotive innovation we see today and the cars that came before them. The vehicles from the 1930s were prevalent for their ability to show off the driver's personality with wide fender flares and big V8 engines under the hood. That's precisely why these cars have amassed such a large following within the show car, racing, and daily driving community. Here's your chance to get a vintage automotive legend with an even bigger surprise under the hood than you might think.
CARS
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
Laredo Morning Times

Report: Electric vehicles cheaper to own than gas-powered autos

In a time where gas prices have soared, in part to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s cheaper to own an electric vehicle than it is to own a gas-powered one, according to a new study from the Zero Emission Transportation Association. The study found that nationwide, electric vehicles are 3-5 times cheaper to drive than gas-powered automobiles and electric vehicle owners can save between $6,000 and $10,000 over the lifespan of their vehicles.
GAS PRICE
Benzinga

Ads Or R&D: How Does Tesla Compare To The Auto Giants?

Auto manufacturers operate in a capital-intensive industry, and it calls for exercising prudence laced with caution while making spending decisions. To Spend Or Not To Spend: Expenditures of legacy automakers show they spend a disproportionate share of their operating costs on advertising to push their products, while EV pioneer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has preferred to adopt a "zero-ad dollar" policy, Statista reported, citing data compiled by Visual Capitalist.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Automakers With Gas-Guzzling Cars Face Massive Penalties

Gas prices are as high as they've ever been and many consumers will be paying more attention to gas mileage numbers, as well as electrified models, before buying a new vehicle. But it's not only consumers who are keeping an eye on mpg ratings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that it will be reinstating a high increase in penalties for automakers that don't meet fuel efficiency requirements. This applies to 2019 model year vehicles and newer. While this is good news for Tesla, the decision could cost Stellantis over $570 million based on the company's previous estimates.
TRAFFIC
Motorious

1938 Chevy Ad Shows Vacuum Control Chevrolet Gearshift

This piece of Chevy tech solved a problem for millions of Americans that still use it today. Chevrolet has had a ton of interesting commercial and advertising strategies over the years, but it's safe to say that some of the best and most effective ones have been the simplest. It's not a very new concept, exchanging catching punchlines and wild color schemes for strength-to-the-point marketing. However, it can be one of the riskiest forms of attention-seeking as it may come off as dull. Two ways to counteract this are by doing on-topic stunts, like Dodge does today, or by informing the consumer on a specific helpful piece of information. That's precisely what this particular commercial did in 1938. It showed off one of the automotive industry's most influential innovations while cementing the golden bowtie brand into American automotive history as an iconic design champion.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy