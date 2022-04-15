D & R Auto and Industrial – “We’ve Got a Part for That”!

This piece of Chevy tech solved a problem for millions of Americans that still use it today. Chevrolet has had a ton of interesting commercial and advertising strategies over the years, but it's safe to say that some of the best and most effective ones have been the simplest. It's not a very new concept, exchanging catching punchlines and wild color schemes for strength-to-the-point marketing. However, it can be one of the riskiest forms of attention-seeking as it may come off as dull. Two ways to counteract this are by doing on-topic stunts, like Dodge does today, or by informing the consumer on a specific helpful piece of information. That's precisely what this particular commercial did in 1938. It showed off one of the automotive industry's most influential innovations while cementing the golden bowtie brand into American automotive history as an iconic design champion.
