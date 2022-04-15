D & R Auto and Industrial – “We’ve Got a Part for That”!

GM has been one of the biggest participants in the Indy pace car program. With the exception of the few years that another automaker got involved, every year GM would put its best foot forward helping to kick off one of the biggest racing events in the US and hoping to get the attention of the public. One of the most used models is the Camaro and one of the most popular is the first generation examples of the model. Although a 1967 model is probably the rarest, the 1969 Camaro Pace Car is an icon and this one could be yours as part of the upcoming Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, April 21-22 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO