ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Business Highlights: New-vehicle woes, Twitter poison pill

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

___

Modest-income buyers being priced out of new-vehicle market

DETROIT (AP) — Two years after the pandemic tore through the economy, America’s auto market looks something like this: Prices are drastically up. Supply is drastically down. And gasoline costs drastically more. The result? A widening disparity between the richest buyers and everyone else. The most affluent buyers keep plunking down big money for new vehicles, including the least fuel-efficient among them — trucks, SUVS, large sedans. As for the rest of America, millions are feeling increasingly priced out of the new-vehicle market. They are competing instead for a shrunken supply of used autos, especially smaller, less expensive ones that consume less fuel.

___

Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense in Musk takeover bid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Twitter said Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private. The move would allow existing Twitter shareholders — except for Musk — to buy additional shares at a discount, thereby diluting Musk’s stake in the company and making it harder for him to corral a majority of shareholder votes in favor of the acquisition. Twitter’s plan would take effect if Musk’s roughly 9% stake grows to 15% or more.

___

Macron, Le Pen decry ‘shocking’ Stellantis CEO pay

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger in the French presidential vote, Marine Le Pen, have decried as “shocking” the multimillion euro payout to the CEO of carmaker Stellantis. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ remuneration package of 19.15 million euros in 2021 became an issue during Macron and Le Pen’s campaigning Friday ahead of the April 24 runoff vote. Polls show purchasing power and inflation are a top voter concern. Stellantis, which was formed last year through the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, continued to back the package despite its being rejected by shareholders Wednesday. The French government is the company’s third-largest shareholder with a 6.15% stake.

___

Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. But shortcomings in import regulations mean that Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter the U.S. anyway, by way of the country vital to seafood supply chains across the world: China. Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch, which then can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China.” The result: Nearly a third of the wild-caught fish imported from China was caught in Russian waters.

___

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That’s a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the federal income average rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

___

Asian shares fall, trading muted with Good Friday, holidays

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen in muted trading as most world markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays. Energy trading was also closed for the day. Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine were weighing on sentiment. After markets closed, China’s central bank freed up extra money for lending by lowering the amount of reserves commercial banks are required to hold. On Thursday, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned that Russia’s war against Ukraine was darkening the outlook for most countries and reaffirmed the danger high inflation presents to the global economy.

___

Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice chairman of supervision. Barr’s selection comes after Biden’s first choice for the Fed post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her nomination a month ago in the face of opposition from Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia for her views on climate change. Biden notes the importance of politics in a Friday statement saying his nominee had previously cleared the Senate on a bipartisan basis. Barr is the dean of the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy. Barr was an assistant Treasury secretary for financial institutions during the Obama administration.

___

Nepal running low on foreign exchange, discourages imports

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal is running low on foreign currency reserves needed to import medicines, oil products, cars and a range of other items, and officials say they will run out in seven months if things don’t improve. The central bank says it has increased interest rates to discourage people from buying imports and help extend the foreign reserves. It says there already are signs that the situation is getting better with the slowing of the pandemic. More tourists have begun to arrive and increasing numbers of Nepalese are going abroad to earn foreign currency and send it back home. Nepal has few exports and imports almost everything from abroad.

___

New Mexico adopts stiffer pollution rules for oil and gas

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have approved more rules aimed at cracking down on pollution from the state’s big oil and natural gas industry. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration on Thursday praised the rules and called them among the toughest in the nation. The rules set by the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board come amid a rekindled debate over domestic U.S. production amid growing concerns about global energy market instability. Lujan Grisham is a Democrat running for reelection and has pushed for more regulations during her first term. She says the latest rules represent a big step toward her goal of lowering emissions and improving air quality.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Imperiled wheat, new ‘Gigafactory’

Ukraine war imperils wheat, but farmers in no rush to pivot. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Farmers worldwide are weighing whether to change their planting patterns and grow more wheat this spring as Russia’s war in Ukraine has choked off or thrown into question grain supplies from a region known as “the breadbasket of the world.” Countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa rely on those supplies to feed millions of people who subsist on subsidized bread and bargain noodles. Major grain producers like the United States, Canada, France, Australia and Argentina are being closely watched to see if they can quickly ramp up production. But farmers there are facing the prospect of another year of drought, climbing fuel and fertilizer costs, and supply chain disruptions.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Pressure on US oil, rally in stocks

Ukraine war ups pressure for US oil; industry faces hurdles. BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s move last week to ban oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was met with calls to boost U.S. production to help bring down soaring gasoline prices. But political rhetoric about quickly ramping up U.S. crude output is at odds with reality for the nation’s oil fields: Not enough workers, scant money to invest in drilling and wariness that today’s high prices won’t last. Analysts say the obstacles to more U.S. oil are surmountable, but will take months to work through and it could be late this year or early next before a significant production increase materializes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Poison#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Vehicles#Detroit#Ap#Providence#Tesla#Paris#French
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy