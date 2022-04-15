ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima growers worry about cold snap impact on fruit crop

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A hovering arctic jet stream has brought biting cold, snow, rain and hail that is concerning growers across central Washington’s Yakima Valley.

Grower Mike Saunders with Apple King—Pro Orchard Management said orchards were laden with snow on Wednesday, an unusual sight, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Freezing temperatures began early this week with another cold snap expected next week. Growers have been using wind machines and smudge pots to warm the apple, pear and cherry orchards.

Washington State Tree Fruit Association spokesperson Tim Kovis said the trees there are in bloom but the cold is keeping the bees from pollinating, which is the biggest concern.

“This is the window that is essential for the bees to be out in the orchards and pollinating those buds for the growing process,” he said.

He said it’s still too early to assess the impact and said growers will know more next week.

Not all orchards in the state are in the same dilemma though they are facing freezing temperatures, Kovis said. Chelan, for example, has had snow, but fruit trees there have yet to bud, he said.

On Monday, a half-inch of snow was measured in Yakima and another half-inch Wednesday.

Previously, the valley hadn’t seen spring snow that late for more than a decade, National Weather Service forecaster Brandon Lawhorn said.

News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
10NEWS

USDA approves Florida disaster declaration following January cold snap

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Florida's request for assistance following a January cold snap that resulted in additional damage to the already struggling citrus industry. Gov. Ron DeSantis' office announced the USDA disaster designation applies to 17 counties and 10 contiguous counties that were...
FLORIDA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Expanding Drought In The West

A different issue is arising in parts of America. Western states are experiencing drought. Farmers of irrigation districts are getting warnings to expect less water this year. But demands for the commodity are growing. (source)
TEXAS STATE
