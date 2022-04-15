ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend man charged with shooting at lawmaker’s SUV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A South Bend man has been charged with criminal recklessness and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon for a shooting that shattered two windows in a legislator’s SUV while he drove.

Edmande Hill, 51, and state Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, were driving next to each other Dec. 8 on a South Bend freeway when multiple shots struck Teshka’s vehicle, court documents say. Teshka said he was trying to pass Hill’s vehicle because he witnessed “unsafe” driving behavior, documents say.

A bullet passed through the passenger side and driver’s side windows, shattering both and exiting the vehicle “just inches away from the driver’s head,” documents say. Teshka’s head was cut by a shard of glass.

When Hill was interviewed by police, he admitted being in the area at the time of the incident and said he saw windows of a vehicle traveling beside him shattering, documents say. He said he believed the shots came from two males standing on the side of the freeway in some bushes and shooting. Hill speculated that they were possibly hunting rabbits.

Hill was arrested Thursday in Porter County and is being held there until his transferred to the St. Joseph County Jail, the South Bend Tribune reported. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might comment on the charges.

Teshka, 33, was elected to the General Assembly in 2020.

