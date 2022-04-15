PHOTOS: HHS baseball vs. Liberty

Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie hit one of the longest home runs you’ll ever see during Friday’s 19-2 win over Kansas in Waco, Texas. With one runner on and one out in the bottom of the first inning, McKenzie blasted a 489-foot towering shot to left field to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.
MESQUITE — Jaydee Diller went 4 for 4 with a home run and Tyler Legacy scored seven runs in the final two innings to capture a 9-2 win over the North Mesquite Lady Stallions on Thursday in a District 10-6A softball game. The game was tied 2-2 in the...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball picked up a win Friday night against Sam Houston, defeating the Bearkats, 3-1, at Getterman Stadium. The Bears put up three runs in the bottom of the first, the only runs for the Bears in the game. After starting pitcher Dariana Orme struck out...
UT Tyler (24-16, 24-16) returns to play on Tuesday for its first non-conference game. The Patriots hit the road to take on Arkansas-Monticello in a 3 p.m. contest. Oklahoma Christian (19-26, 19-25) is scheduled to visit Arkansas-Fort Smith on Friday. THURSDAYDylan Blomquist was sharp on the mound, going eight strong...
The Port Neches-Groves softball team is in position to lock up a playoff spot, but the team has higher aspirations. At the beginning of the season, several players told Port Arthur Newsmedia they wanted to get out of the first round. As the regular season comes to a close, PNG is in a battle for third place, winning five out of their last six games. Pitching is a big reason for the team’s upward trajectory.
After two seasons at the helm of the Lorena volleyball program, Amanda Gonzales is headed to Class 6A. Gonzales confirmed to the Trib that she has taken the job as the head coach at Royse City High School. In two seasons at Lorena, Gonzales led the Lady Leopards to back-to-back...
The Whitehouse Wildcats won the team title and Tyler High captured two relay golds to highlight the District 16-5A Track & Field Championships that concluded Wednesday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin. Whitehouse claimed the boys title with 114 points, followed by Tyler with 115 points. Other totals were Huntsville...
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tigers beat the Whitewright Tigers 11-2 to clinch the UIL 3A district 11 championship. Gunter scored three runs in the first inning and broke the game open in the fourth, jumping out to a 9-0 lead.
