ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jghtC_0fAdqpJs00
1 of 2

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, further delaying court proceedings in the case.

But the judge also said that assessment could change soon.

Experts at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo have said there is a substantial probability that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, can be restored to competency within the “reasonable future” and remain competent by taking medications, Judge Ingrid Bakke said during a brief hearing. It is a prognosis she first mentioned in a March 11 scheduling order.

The prosecution of Alyssa has been on hold since December, when Bakke first ruled that he was mentally incompetent — unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.

Alissa is being treated at the state mental hospital and was not in court for Friday’s hearing. The judge set a July 21 hearing to again evaluate Alissa’s competency to stand trial.

Bakke’s ruling came nearly a month after Boulder, the home of the University of Colorado, marked the first anniversary of the attack that killed workers, customers and a police officer who rushed inside the store.

Few details have been released about Alissa’s condition. Reports on his evaluations are not available to the public, but a court filing discussing one of the evaluations last year said he had been provisionally diagnosed with an unspecified mental health condition that limits his ability to “meaningfully converse with others.”

Competency is a different legal issue than a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, which involves whether someone’s mental health prevented them from understanding right from wrong at the time a crime was committed.

After the hearing, District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the average time to restore someone to competency is six months. He declined to speculate on when Alissa, who as been at the state hospital for four months, may be considered competent.

Robert Olds, the uncle of one of the 10 people killed, front-end manager Rikki Olds, said Alissa has more rights than the victims. He remains fairly hopeful Alissa will go on trial but does not want to anticipate what will happen next because the legal process has been moving slowly.

“Eventually it will happen, I hope,” he said of a trial. “There is always that outside chance it won’t happen.”

Investigators have not released any information about why they believe Alissa launched the attack or why he may have targeted the supermarket. He lived in the nearby suburb of Arvada, where authorities say he passed a background check to legally buy the Ruger AR-556 pistol he allegedly used six days before the shooting.

The March 22, 2021, attack at a King Soopers grocery shocked a state that has seen its share of mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, a 51-year-old father of seven, was shot and killed while rushing into the store with an initial team of police officers. In addition to Rikki Olds, Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Teri Leiker, Suzanne Fountain, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Jody Waters were killed inside and outside the supermarket.

The remodeled King Soopers reopened in February, with about half of those who worked there at the time of the shooting choosing to return.

Comments / 25

Jake Sanders
2d ago

If he is competent enough to eat food, drink water and not soil himself he's competent for trial.

Reply(2)
36
mike k
2d ago

Yes! The Libtards will pamper him. Some Head Doctor will swear he's cured in 3 years. Will start this all over again.

Reply(2)
15
Cecil Alexander
1d ago

Why does the government and states have all these gun laws , when forks are alleged to have committed a crime the person that has used the tool become incompetent to face punishment…. There should be a law for being senseless…… Oh well that another story.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Prosecutor asks judge to bar use of Oxford school shooting suspect’s name in court because it gives him notoriety

A Michigan prosecutor wants to ban the use of the accused Oxford school shooter’s name during his parent’s trial for involuntary manslaughter to minimise “notoriety and attention” on the teenager.Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has asked a judge to prohibit Ethan Crumbley’s name from being said in court as she fears it may inspire copycat killers.His parents James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in failing to prevent the deadliest high school shooting since Parkland in 2018. In a court filing, Ms McDonald said Ethan Crumbley should be referred to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KHOU

North Texas high school shooter dies in prison, officials say

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A 20-year-old man who opened fire at Italy High School in Ellis County in 2018 has died in a Texas prison, officials confirmed Wednesday. Chad Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Prison staff tried...
NEW BOSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dougherty
Person
Kevin Mahoney
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Antonio Current

Texas child welfare workers quitting over governor's order to investigate families with transgender kids

Nearly 1 in 10 investigators in Texas Child Protective Services' Austin office have resigned since Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that parents of kids receiving gender-affirming face abuse investigations, Courthouse News Service reports. Randa Mulanax, a former investigations leader who resigned last month over Abbott's controversial order, told Courthouse News she...
AUSTIN, TX
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Ap
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested for murder of teenage roommate

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the murder of his 17-year-old roommate. Police believe Darin Penn shot Mason Mayes in the head while high on drugs and delusional. Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Saturday to the Spring River Luxury Apartments where they found Mayes on the balcony. Officers found […]
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kiss 103.1 FM

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

856K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy