ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Police search for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank in Altamonte Springs

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fifjY_0fAdqk9T00
Altamonte Wells Fargo Robbery (Altamonte Springs Police Department)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Altamonte Springs are looking for a man who, they said, robbed a Wells Fargo bank.

Officers said the man entered the bank on State Road 434 around 12:50 p.m. and handed an employee a note demanding money.

The man received an unknown amount of money and fled the scene, investigators said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said there were no injuries, and there was no mention of a weapon being used during the robbery.

Police said the man is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or 911.

Anonymous tips can also be given into Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wells Fargo Bank#Robbery#State Road#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
International Business Times

Florida Woman Goes Missing After Meeting Ex-Partner To Pick Up Daughter; Child Safe

A Florida woman has reportedly gone missing after meeting with her ex-partner to pick up her daughter, the authorities said. Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen Sunday evening at Florida's Navarre Beach, west of Tallahassee, where she was meeting her former partner and their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor. The girl's father was identified as Marcus Spanevelo, ABC 27 reported.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
97K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy