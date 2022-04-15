ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Temporary lane closures on Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago



COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Drivers should be on the lookout for temporary lane closures on Furys Ferry Road in Columbia County starting next Wednesday, April 20th.

According to traffic engineers, the lane closure will be in the southbound lanes, from Sullivan Hartfield Road to Colony Drive.

According to the press release, he lane closure will be from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. starting Wednesday, April 20th until Friday, April 29th.

Drivers are to expect delays, but traffic controllers are asking drivers to please seek an alternate route if possible.

The temporary lane closure is associated with the roadway-widening project for Fury Ferry Road in cooperation with South East Connection.

