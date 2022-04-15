New public safety facility aims to serve expanding community in North Port

On Friday, first responders and community members in Nort Port attended an open house for the new $13-million, 24,300-square-foot City of North Port Public Safety Complex.

The facility is a combination of a Fire station and a Police substation.

The new facility, Fire Station 86, is the City’s sixth fire house.

Becky Knight, a resident who has lived in Wellen Park, an area just two miles from Station 86 said it's a facility that can make an impact right away.

“We hear the calls for service, we hear the ambulances and rescue squads go by quite often,” said Knight.

It's the sight and sounds for Knight, who told me comes with an expanding community.

North Port Police Fire Chief Scott Titus, spoke during the open house about the years of planning it took to make this facility a reality.

“This all started with a dream,” said Titus.

On Friday, it is now a reality for Chief Titus who recognizes that the growth right on the southern tip of Sarasota County is not the only aspect that's changing with the times.

The facility was funded by the developer of Wellen Park and officials say will be paid back over time from impact fees in that area.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, says the new facility will help serve the community and combine fellow first responders.

“This is one area where we blend the blue line with the red line,” said Garrison.

Fire Chief Scott Titus spoke about the impact he wants to make.

“As the area here grew, we knew we needed to have a foothold up here to start responding in this area,” said Titus.

Chief Titus said the new facility will give all first responders in the area, the best opportunity for them to serve their community.

“This community needed service… this facility was built, to serve them so they can do what they need to do in the community," said Titus.

“This will allow the police department to establish a footprint to continue to form a community of unity here within Wellen Park," said Chief Garrison.

An idea that has people in Wellen Park like Phil, grateful to have help so close by.

“We are very appreciative to have them build that, i like that a lot. it's always good to have the police around and the fire station close by," said Phil.

The new Station 86 will also provide offices, sleeping quarters, and support space for the City of North Port and Sarasota County in this shared facility.

NPFR will have seven personnel on-site including the District Chief and Fire Inspector.

The Sarasota County Fire Department will have an additional five personnel on-site to help service unincorporated areas nearby.

There will be a Ladder Truck (NPFR), Engine (SCFD), Two Rescues (1 each from NPFR & SCFD), Two Brush Trucks (1 each from NPFR & SCFD), one UTV and one Soft Side Boat at the facility.