ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

New public safety facility aims to serve expanding community in North Port

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4Aq7_0fAdqMA900

On Friday, first responders and community members in Nort Port attended an open house for the new $13-million, 24,300-square-foot City of North Port Public Safety Complex.

The facility is a combination of a Fire station and a Police substation.

The new facility, Fire Station 86, is the City’s sixth fire house.

Becky Knight, a resident who has lived in Wellen Park, an area just two miles from Station 86 said it's a facility that can make an impact right away.

“We hear the calls for service, we hear the ambulances and rescue squads go by quite often,” said Knight.

It's the sight and sounds for Knight, who told me comes with an expanding community.

North Port Police Fire Chief Scott Titus, spoke during the open house about the years of planning it took to make this facility a reality.

“This all started with a dream,” said Titus.

On Friday, it is now a reality for Chief Titus who recognizes that the growth right on the southern tip of Sarasota County is not the only aspect that's changing with the times.

The facility was funded by the developer of Wellen Park and officials say will be paid back over time from impact fees in that area.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, says the new facility will help serve the community and combine fellow first responders.

“This is one area where we blend the blue line with the red line,” said Garrison.

Fire Chief Scott Titus spoke about the impact he wants to make.

“As the area here grew, we knew we needed to have a foothold up here to start responding in this area,” said Titus.

Chief Titus said the new facility will give all first responders in the area, the best opportunity for them to serve their community.

“This community needed service… this facility was built, to serve them so they can do what they need to do in the community," said Titus.

“This will allow the police department to establish a footprint to continue to form a community of unity here within Wellen Park," said Chief Garrison.

An idea that has people in Wellen Park like Phil, grateful to have help so close by.

“We are very appreciative to have them build that, i like that a lot. it's always good to have the police around and the fire station close by," said Phil.

The new Station 86 will also provide offices, sleeping quarters, and support space for the City of North Port and Sarasota County in this shared facility.

NPFR will have seven personnel on-site including the District Chief and Fire Inspector.

The Sarasota County Fire Department will have an additional five personnel on-site to help service unincorporated areas nearby.

There will be a Ladder Truck (NPFR), Engine (SCFD), Two Rescues (1 each from NPFR & SCFD), Two Brush Trucks (1 each from NPFR & SCFD), one UTV and one Soft Side Boat at the facility.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lakeland Gazette

Good news Lakeland! I-4 onto State Road 33

As of March 17, 2022, new traffic lights have replaced the stop signs at the exit 38 off-ramps from I-4 onto State Road 33. These traffic signals were installed by the Lakeland Traffic Operations Division based on a design developed and approved by the Florida Department of Transportation. The interchange...
LAKELAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lengthy process ahead to remove derelict boat from Bimini Basin

Stranded boats can definitely be an eyesore. Residents nearby the one on its side in Cape Coral say it’s an eyesore, but getting it out of the water won’t be easy. There is a process that has to be followed. A lot of paperwork has to be done before the boat can be pulled out of the water. That is weeks of effort that take place outside of the water before anyone can go in it.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Station 86
WINKNEWS.com

Caloosahatchee Connect construction begins in front of Cape Coral homes

Construction is ramping up on the Caloosahatchee Connect project. On the Cape Coral side, crews are busy installing the pipe in the right of way in front of homes. With every piece of piping installed along Everest Parkway, Cape Coral inches closer and closer to a solution to the dried-up freshwater canals.
WNDU

Plan to build new public safety facilities in Elkhart moving forward

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A plan to build new public safety facilities in Elkhart is moving forward. On Monday, in a 6-2 vote, the Elkhart Common Council approved two pieces of legislation allowing his administration to move ahead with the new facilities. The money will fund the design work and other services, long with land acquisition for one of the sites.
ELKHART, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee smelting; port officials temporarily expand public access

MILWAUKEE - Port Milwaukee is temporarily expanding public access hours for the area under the Hoan Bridge to accommodate requests from residents who wish to take part in Wisconsin’s traditional smelting season. Smelts are a family of small fish found in the North Atlantic and North Pacific Oceans, as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier commissioners address construction noise complaints

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Collier County commissioners voted to direct staff to look into changing the land development code or the noise control ordinance in areas where commercial development butts up against residential areas
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy