ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

7 arrested after DC robberies, stolen dogs

By Makea Luzader
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4Wbk_0fAdqCKt00

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Friday that seven arrests have been made after a series of carjackings and robberies, including two dogs being stolen.

The seven individuals were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after a 10-week-old Australian Shepherd named Pablo was stolen at gunpoint from his owners on 8th Street, Northwest on Wednesday. Their ages ranged from 15 to 31.

62-year-old man shot and killed

Pablo has since been reunited with his family .

Bruno, image courtesy of MPD.

Another dog, a French Bulldog named Bruno, was also stolen in a similar manner from his family on Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The search for Bruno is still ongoing.

The 15-year-old boy who was charged in this case is from Lanham, Maryland. He was also charged with three carjacking offenses that happened on Tuesday.

Police are investigating possible links between these incidents and other crimes — including a shooting — that took place on Wednesday.

Police responded to 4th Street, Northeast around 4:38 p.m. after hearing gunshots. They found two men who had been shot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly afterward, around 4:48 p.m., another victim was approached at 2nd Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished a gun and demanded property before running in their original vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of Bruno’s whereabouts or any of these offenses is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of people involved could bring a reward of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Police search for Richland Walmart shoplifter

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for the responsible for a theft that occurred at the Walmart in Richland Township. On March 11 around 12:30 p.m., an unknown person stole merchandise from the store before driving away in a red Ford Edge, according to the Richland Township Police Department. Anyone with information on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Robber#Dog#Shooting#Dc#Wdvm#Mpd#Australian#French
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt accused of murdering family breaks down in court and blames wife for killings

A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy