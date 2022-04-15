ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Warm holiday weekend

By David Bernard
fox8live.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will be quite warm, breezy and humid. Highs will be well into the 80s. There’s a chance for a few late day storms each day north...

www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

NECN

Scattered Weekend Showers Follow Brief Warm-Up Friday

A raw and rainy day is ahead across New England, with a wintry mix across the North Country. Earlier this morning brought a mix of freezing rain and sleet to areas of New Hampshire and Maine. This mixed precipitation generally happened at locations above 1,000 feet. A dry slot will...
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Weekend outlook: Not as warm, rain, t-storms and snowflakes in the forecast

Goodbye, 70° weather! Temperatures will fall through the 60s to the middle to lower 50s by daybreak Saturday. We will have showers developing on your Friday evening with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. While a batch of steady rain is likely before midnight, rain becomes much more sporadic overnight. Clouds may break a little overnight, too. Plan for it to become breezy into Saturday morning. More spotty rain develops into Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Sunny & Warm Kick Off To Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today and highs will climb to the mid-80s with mainly dry conditions. With lighter winds in place, there is only a low risk of rip currents. Small craft should exercise caution today. however. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies and we will remain mostly dry. (CBS4) The rain chance rises Sunday due to a frontal boundary and an increase in moisture. Scattered showers will be possible for the second half of the weekend. Highs will remain warm in the mid-80s. It will not be as warm on Monday as highs will be closer to normal in the low 80s. The breeze will build early next week leading to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and hazardous marine conditions for boaters.
MIAMI, FL
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
KFDA

Adrian’s Weekend Outlook: Sunny & Warm with Fire Danger

After a cool work week, highs this weekend will be back above average into the 70s with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be light Saturday from the SW at 5-15mph. Sunday is when the winds will ramp up from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts of 40-55mph. This will lead to critical fire danger Sunday afternoon, so no burning! We’ll also be tracking a storm system coming in late Sunday night bringing the chance of widespread precipitation for the new work week... You’ll want to stay tuned!
ADRIAN, TX
WTOK-TV

Warm sunshine, cool nights persist through this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The week is winding down, and we’re heading into a weekend with a running start of sunshine, chilly mornings, and unseasonably cool afternoons. Outdoor weekend activities are go for launch! Saturday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 41 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 71 degrees. Sunday will be mostly sunny. The morning low will be near 44 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 72 degrees.
MERIDIAN, MS
WFMZ-TV Online

A warm start to the weekend but watch out for a gusty thunderstorm

TONIGHT: Mild with increasing clouds; a few showers and some patchy fog late. Low: 53. SATURDAY: Warm with clouds giving way to some sunshine; a few showers or a gusty afternoon thunderstorm. High: 69. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an evening shower or gusty thunderstorm. Low: 46. FORECAST SUMMARY. We...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Spring Is Here In North Texas, Warm Weekend Ahead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If sunny skies and highs in the 80s are anything to go by, it certainly looks and feels like Spring here in North Texas. Things started out cool this morning, with temperatures in the high 40s. But things have definitely changed since then, and temperatures have already hit 80. We won’t get that cold again until next week, but the weekend will basically look the same, getting a bit hotter each day. As welcome as sun and warmth might be though, we are still in desperate need of rain. Dry conditions are still in place and will create conditions that are potentially ripe for fires across the area. Something to definitely keep on eye on. Thankfully, there is a chance of seeing some rain next week. Some parts of DFW might see isolated showers on Tuesday, but our best chances to start beating back this drought won’t come until Wednesday.
SPRING, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Warm, dry stretch coming to an end, rain heading in to start the weekend

PITTSBURGH — The beautiful, dry stretch comes to an end tonight. Grab your umbrella and keep it hand for the start of the weekend. Mild temperatures through the evening, showers will develop this evening and continue on and off through Saturday. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 60s with breezy conditions, winds could gust up to 30 mph. Showers linger overnight into Sunday morning before ending.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warm Weekend & Wind Brings Fire Danger For Some

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie DENVER (CBS4) – Above normal spring temperatures will rule the weather this weekend. Today, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s for the metro area. In the mountains, daytime highs will reach the 40s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine with dry conditions statewide. Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning from noon through 8 p.m. for Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas Counties. (credit: CBS) Overnight, conditions will be mild with temperatures in the 40s for the Denver metro area. We are in store for even warmer...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
