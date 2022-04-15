ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

By Biancca Ball
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities.

LIST: Easter 2022 events in Mississippi

While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local restaurants will remain open:

Central Mississippi

  • Amerigo Italian Restaurant located at 155 Market Street in Flowood will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Another Broken Egg Cafe located at 1000 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Babalu located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Broma’s Deli located at 1203 Hampton Drive located in Brookhaven will be open from 10:30 to 9:00 p.m.
  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit located at 175 Grandview Boulevard in Madison will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Georgia Blue located at 202 Baptist Drive in Madison will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Half Shell Oyster House located at 115 Laurel Park Cove Suite 105 in Flowood will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Pelican Cove Grill located at 3999 Harborwalk Drive in Ridgeland will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Strawberry Cafe located at 107 Depot Drive in Madison will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Saltine Restaurant located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • The Iron Horse Grill located at 320 West Pearl Street, in Jackson will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen located at 1200 North State Street in Jackson will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Zea Rotisserie & Bar located 1000 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Pine Belt

  • Crescent City Grill located at 3810 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Keg and Barrel West located at 6 Marketplace Drive in Hattiesburg will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Magnolia Grille located at 115 R A Johnson Drive in Columbia will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Patio 44 Hattiesburg located at 3822 West 4th Street in Hattiesburg will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

