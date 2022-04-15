Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities.

While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local restaurants will remain open:

Central Mississippi

Pine Belt

Crescent City Grill located at 3810 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Keg and Barrel West located at 6 Marketplace Drive in Hattiesburg will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Magnolia Grille located at 115 R A Johnson Drive in Columbia will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Patio 44 Hattiesburg located at 3822 West 4th Street in Hattiesburg will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

