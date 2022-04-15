ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

U.S. Forest Service releases ‘Rainbow Incident Web Page’ about potential gathering in Grand County

By Tracy Ross
skyhinews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Forest Service today released a so-called “Rainbow Incident Web Page” that concerned citizens can refer to in the lead-up to a possible Rainbow Family gathering on the Arapaho National Forest in Grand County. The information comes at a time when Grand County residents are expressing...

www.skyhinews.com

pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
eenews.net

Retired Utah director, ousted Alaska director return to BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is bringing back two former state directors to fill two senior policy posts that will oversee implementation of policies addressing climate change and environmental justice and issues impacting federal lands in Alaska. The two senior advisers are Bud Cribley — a former BLM Alaska state...
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Denali National Park Records First Grizzly Bear Sighting of 2022

See the face of 2022’s first grizzly bear to emerge from a long winter hibernation in Denali National Park (DENA), Alaska, courtesy of the National Park Service. “They’re back!” exclaims Denali National Park‘s social media. Indeed, the first grizzly to emerge from its den in 2022 has been spotted inside the national park, and the blonde bruin was ready for its closeup.
ALASKA STATE
The US Sun

Yellowstone National Park: Hours, cost, and activities

YELLOWSTONE National Park is welcoming visitors as the summer months approach. The park has been a national landmark since 1872 and allows visitors to see wildlife and active geysers.. What is Yellowstone National Park and where is it?. Yellowstone National Park is spread out over 2.2million acres and three states...
WEATHER
Daily Montanan

Center for Biological Diversity gives notice that it will sue to protect rare Montana plant

The Center for Biological Diversity has given the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service a 60-day notice of its intent to sue for failure to protect a rare plant species only found in the arid deserts of the Pryor Mountains in southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The thick-leaf bladderpod […] The post Center for Biological Diversity gives notice that it will sue to protect rare Montana plant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Utah Senator Mike Lee Proposes Selling BLM Land to Address Affordable Housing Crisis

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) recently introduced legislation that could spur the transfer of federally-owned public land across the country to state and local governments in order to bolster affordable housing availability. The bill, which is dubbed The Helping Open Underutilized Space to Ensure Shelter — or HOUSES — Act, is also sponsored by Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and John Barrasso (R-WY). It was introduced on April 8.
UTAH STATE

