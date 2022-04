Unborn babies with poorer mothers are smaller than their richer counterparts as early as midway through pregnancy, a study has found, opening them up to a lifetime of ill health.It is the first time size differences have been found at such an early stage of development, and the researchers at the University of Aberdeen are also the first to compare across continents.Professor Steve Turner, who led the study, said: “What this study shows is that the inequality, as seen by reduced size in foetal life, is present long before birth and this poverty gap widens between 20 weeks gestation and...

