Lansing, MI

Lansing public housing units to get $60 million renovation

By Erica Murphy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
The Lansing Housing Commission is now working to upgrade some of the agency’s affordable housing units with the help of $60 million in federal tax credits.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will be used to renovate units at LaRoy Froh, Waverly Place Apartments, Capitol City Apartments and the Hildebrandt Park Apartments.

“In addition to updating 560-plus units of affordable housing, protecting and improving the homes of our low-income citizens, LHC also has created hundreds of construction jobs and other investments in the city,” said Housing Commission Executive Director Doug Fleming. “This is the single largest affordable housing investment in the city in over 30 years.”

Officials say some of the improvements include new roofs, repaved parking lots, landscaping, new appliances and central air. The renovations are on target to be done in the second quarter of 2023.

