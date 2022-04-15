Suspect threatened to stab man on Orange Line train for talking too loudly

(MBTA Transit Police)

BOSTON, Mass. — The MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who threatened an Orange Line passenger with a knife on March 25.

The altercation occurred at Back Bay Station at 7:30 p.m. An adult male victim said the alleged assailant approached him and told him he was talking too loudly for his liking.

The victim ran off the train and immediately alerted police. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

