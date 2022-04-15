ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64 near downtown St. Louis

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dyna4_0fAdnQug00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A fatal motorcycle crash closed eastbound Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis for over an hour Friday afternoon.

Police said a motorcyclist rear-ended a pickup truck that was carrying a trailer around 2:30 p.m. near the 7th Street exit. The man riding the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.

Top Story: Driver who killed MoDOT workers told police he blacked out

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. There was a heavy traffic backup in the area as first responders worked to clear the crash. Accident Reconstruction was requested. The interstate has since reopened.

This is the third local motorcycle crash in two days. One happened in Cahokia Heights early this morning and the other happened on Manchester Road in the City of St. Louis.

Police are warning the public about an event that is attracting motorcycle riders to the area. They will be monitoring the “ Slideshow Weekend ” event.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tbgR_0fAdnQug00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ios6H_0fAdnQug00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqVfY_0fAdnQug00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ik8Mh_0fAdnQug00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKKoc_0fAdnQug00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A motorcyclist was seriously hurt during a crash early Friday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The wreck happened at about 12:40 a.m. along Bond Avenue and South 37th Street. The man was airlifted to the hospital, and no other cars were involved in the crash. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell […]
CAHOKIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I 64#Downtown St Louis#Traffic Accident
FOX 2

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX 2

2 dead in fatal wrong-way crash on I-70 in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong way accident that happened on I-70 west of St. Charles Rock Road a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say an SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I-70 when it collided with an oncoming car. […]
BRIDGETON, MO
Sharee B.

63-Year-Old Woman Dies After Hot Oil Attack in Assisted Living Facility

An elderly Missouri woman has perished after suffering a horrendous attack at the assisted living facility where she had been residing for the past several years. The63-year-old St. Louis resident, Doren Davis, had been hospitalized for almost a month after she was rushed to the emergency room for chemical burns due to hot oil being poured on her by a roommate at the facility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
FOX 2

One dead in two-car crash on I-55 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Accident reconstruction investigators are trying to determine what led to a two-car accident in South St. Louis late Thursday night that left one of the drivers dead. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 55 at Carondolet just before midnight. Police say a Honda Civic and a Nissan Maxima collided, sending the Civic across […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy