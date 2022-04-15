Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-64 near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A fatal motorcycle crash closed eastbound Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis for over an hour Friday afternoon.

Police said a motorcyclist rear-ended a pickup truck that was carrying a trailer around 2:30 p.m. near the 7th Street exit. The man riding the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene. There was a heavy traffic backup in the area as first responders worked to clear the crash. Accident Reconstruction was requested. The interstate has since reopened.

This is the third local motorcycle crash in two days. One happened in Cahokia Heights early this morning and the other happened on Manchester Road in the City of St. Louis.

Police are warning the public about an event that is attracting motorcycle riders to the area. They will be monitoring the “ Slideshow Weekend ” event.















For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.