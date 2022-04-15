ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Department of Transportation sees increase in fatal accidents

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation has seen an increase in fatal accidents in comparison to previous years. On Friday, NDOT released its March Traffic...

www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Gas prices increase, transportation rates follow

KEARNEY, Neb. — Be ready to get charged more when using transportation services, as many of these businesses are being forced to increase their rates due to gasoline being more expensive. It’s prom season and transportation businesses like 'Your Own Limousine' are seeing a lot of demand, but like...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rolling closures on Interstate 80 in Wyoming nearing Nebraska border

CHEYENNE - Rolling closures on Interstate 80 in Wyoming reached Cheyenne on Wednesday afternoon. The westbound lanes were closed from Cheyenne to Rawlins due to winter conditions and vehicle crashes in the mountains. The eastbound lanes are closed from the Utah border to Rawlins. According to the WeatherEye Weather Center,...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Klkn#Ndot
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Boever autopsy found high level of anti-anxiety medication

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Toxicology tests after a deadly wreck two years ago in Hyde County didn’t find alcohol in the victim, pedestrian Joe Boever, or in the driver, state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. That’s according to separate reports recently released as part of the official investigation file...
HYDE COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska senator's behavior was "brainless & bizarre"

The FBI warns of an increase in sextortion schemes targeting young boys. The war in Ukraine has caused another kind of heartless enemy to emerge and the victims could be right here in Nebraska and Iowa. Updated: 2 hours ago. An administrator at the Nebraska Department of Corrections was arrested...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy