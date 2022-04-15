ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Zoo's escaped wallaby found after two days

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHiWt_0fAdlw2E00

April 15 (UPI) -- The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee said a wallaby that escaped during storm-induced flooding was found on zoo grounds and safely captured.

The zoo said the wallaby, which escaped Wednesday when thunderstorms caused flash flooding in the KangaZoo Outback Experience exhibit, was found Friday in a service yard near Rainbow Lake.

The zoo said officials spotted tracks Friday morning and followed them to the wallaby's location, which was on zoo property.

Officials said the wallaby rejoined the rest of the zoo's marsupials in the animal hospital area, where they were evacuated to during the storms. The wallaby will be examined by a veterinarian before the Australian animals are returned to their enclosure.

Comments / 4

Related
People

Endangered Amur Tiger Gives Birth to Triplets at North Dakota Zoo

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota just welcomed three new members to its growing family. A spokesperson for the zoo told KFYR-TV that the facility's Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets over the weekend. The zoo added that the first cub was born before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday; Zoya gave birth to the last cub after 10:30 a.m. the same day.
MINOT, ND
WCIA

Five-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of bald eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. Why it fell to the ground is still a mystery, but there wasn’t much left of it after it fell. One bird stayed in the nest as it fell while two others were able to escape. One bird made […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WTVM

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear. The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years. Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area. Officials...
TENNESSEE STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Wallaby#Memphis Zoo#The Memphis Zoo#Australian
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy