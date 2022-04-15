ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott signs agreement with 4th Mexican governor to reduce delays at ports of entry

By Fallon Fischer
cbs4local.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWESLACO, Texas (CBS4) — Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca of Tamaulipas, Mexico have entered an agreement to increase security at the U.S.-Mexico border. Abbott said that his office has been working with Garcia Cabeza de Vaca to address challenges...

Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Europe calls on Texas governor to grant Melissa Lucio clemency as execution looms

The case for granting Melissa Lucio clemency, which had already been gaining traction with dozens of US lawmakers, jurors from her own trial and even reality star Kim Kardashian, is now attracting international pressure as the European Union has called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to reverse his state’s death sentence of the woman.Lucio, a mother of 14 and victim of domestic violence, is facing execution later this month for a conviction she received more than a decade ago for allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter.Her lawyers and advocates argue that the mother was forced into a “false” confession, in...
POLITICS
Reform Austin

Analysis: Abbott’s Border Initiative Is Expensive, Ineffective And Not As Tough As It Sounds

Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
TEXAS STATE
The El Paso Times

Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

Chihuahua state governor Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos has struck a deal with Gov. Greg Abbott that resolves a massive slowdown in cross-border commerce that followed Abbott's decision to increase state inspections of trucks. In a joint news conference Thursday evening, Campos and Abbott announced the agreement after a meeting in Austin. Abbott said Campos presented "the...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott is just doing the job that Biden won't do

The first bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C., arrived Wednesday morning, conveniently dropping the Colombians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans off in front of Fox News's studios on Capitol Hill. It was a great publicity stunt, as it allowed Washington reporters to see up close how these...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Gov. Abbott demands Mexico step up and stop illegal border crossings: There will be economic consequences

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday to discuss his plan to curb illegal border crossings coming across the Mexico border into Texas. GOV. GREG ABBOTT: What we’ve done is we implemented what we call enhanced safety inspections of every commercial vehicle coming across the border from Mexico into the state of Texas. It had the predictable result, and that is it snarled traffic for miles in Mexico, basically crushing economic conditions in these states as well as in the country of Mexico, and having severe economic consequences for businesses in Mexico. The predictable result is that these governors of states that are connected to Texas would be knocking on our door begging for relief. As they beg for relief, we are demanding that they implement security measures that will reduce illegal immigration coming across the border.
TEXAS STATE

