‘Seinfeld’ actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93, days after birthday

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AtsuH_0fAdkknN00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Actress and former Broadway dancer Liz Sheridan died Friday at the age of 93, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter .

Sheridan’s representative Amanda Hendon told the Hollywood Reporter that Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes in her New York City home.

Mom arrested after leaving her kids at Largo Family Dollar, police say

She had just celebrated her 93rd birthday five days earlier.

The actress first made her television debut in 1977 on an episode of Kojak, launching a career that would land her a spot on Jerry Seinfeld’s self-titled sitcom, “Seinfeld.”

Sheridan played Seinfeld’s mother, Helen Seinfeld, for the show’s entire run from 1990 to 1998, appearing in both the first and last episodes.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter whom she had with her husband, Dale Wales, who worked a jazz musician.

