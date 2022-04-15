ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Baseball fans, players celebrate Jackie Robinson day

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1eXf_0fAdkRyS00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — April 15 is Jackie Robinson day, which marks Robinson’s 1947 Major League Baseball (MLB) debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers, making him the first black MLB player.

Jackie Robinson Day was established in 2004 for the League to honor his memory.

On this 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut, special guests and speakers gathered in Times Square to celebrate the iconic player.

“If it wasn’t for him maybe my dad wouldn’t have ever played. Maybe I would have never played. But he went through things that I can’t imagine what he’s gone through, and I don’t have to go through that because the man did it for us,” said Ken Giffery Jr, a former Seattle Mariners outfielder.

Players, managers and umpires all don Robinson’s jersey number 42 on April 15.

The MLB retired Robinson’s jersey number in 1997.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

DNR suggests skipping the bird feeder this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Menominee County, wildlife officials are making suggestions to help prevent the spread of the virus. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock […]
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
City
Brooklyn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Brooklyn, MI
Sports
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Major League Baseball#The Brooklyn Dodgers#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy