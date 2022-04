2021-22 Team: Sudbury Wolves (OHL) Some prospects are more polarizing than others. In the case of Quebec-born center David Goyette, most can agree that he has a tantalizing package that could one day yield a quality NHL player. Where the disagreement comes in is just how high his ceiling really is, and just how much the loss of the 2020-21 Ontario Hockey League season affected his development. As a standout player this season for the Sudbury Wolves, one thing is for certain: this kid can produce offense.

