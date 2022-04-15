ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Judge: Colorado shooting suspect incompetent to stand trial

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press
WETM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, further delaying court proceedings in the case. But the judge also said that assessment could change soon. Experts at...

