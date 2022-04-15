CHP: 3-vehicle crash in South Sacramento results in major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle crash involving a big rig resulted in major injuries Friday.
Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of 47th Avenue and 46th Street in South Sacramento.
The CHP reported that a car and SUV were also involved in the crash.
All eastbound and westbound lanes on 47th Avenue are closed while crews investigate the crash and clean up the scene, according to the CHP.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
