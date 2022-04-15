ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CHP: 3-vehicle crash in South Sacramento results in major injuries

By Jacque Porter
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a three-vehicle crash involving a big rig resulted in major injuries Friday.

Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of 47th Avenue and 46th Street in South Sacramento.

Suspect arrested after shooting at Sacramento officers during chase

The CHP reported that a car and SUV were also involved in the crash.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on 47th Avenue are closed while crews investigate the crash and clean up the scene, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Head-on crash causes traffic on Hwy 50 near Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on crash on Highway 50 near South Lake Tahoe caused traffic delays Monday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol said two small SUVs crashed head-on into each other west of Pioneer Trail just after 1 p.m. No injuries were reported. The crash caused traffic to be backed up to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two missing Californians found dead in car pulled from Stanislaus River

RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people who were last seen Sunday night were found dead Tuesday inside a car that was pulled from the Stanislaus River. The Ripon Police Department said an employee at Spring Creek Country Club called them after finding a vehicle in the water near the golf course. Emergency responders recovered the […]
RIPON, CA
FOX40

Police: 2 men killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood. Sacramento police said officers responded just after 3:25 a.m. to a reported shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue near Laroche Street. When officers arrived, they found two men each with at least one gunshot wound. Fire personnel declared both […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multi-vehicle crash on Watt Avenue leaves 5 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pelosi responds to report questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) in a statement to KRON4 after reports questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve. Calling Feinstein “a workhorse for the people of California and a respected leader among her colleagues in the Senate,” Pelosi stated that the attacks on her fellow […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Suspect released weeks before Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The second person arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that left six people dead and a dozen people injured has a long criminal history across state lines. According to Sacramento police, Smiley Allen Martin is currently hospitalized for serious injuries after he was wounded in the gunfire that sparked […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CHP: Fatal crash causes Highway 49 closures

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 49 near Grass Valley is closed due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The CHP said La Barr Meadows Drive is blocked and southbound traffic is being diverted off at McKnight Way.  Officials said the highway will be closed for an unknown duration of time.  […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
FOX40

2 men shot in Stockton, 1 dies

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning. Stockton police officials said officers responded to a shooting on Pacific Avenue near West Adams Street at 1:06 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken […]
STOCKTON, CA
