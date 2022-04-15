ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Fire destroys Watertown man’s apartment day before he allegedly robs a bank

By Diane Rutherford
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day before he allegedly robbed a bank, a Watertown man’s apartment was destroyed by fire. We’re talking about 33-year-old Charles Pratt, who’s accused of robbing a bank in Monticello, New York last Friday. The day before...

