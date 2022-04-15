Perfect your pout with lip blushing

Lip Blushing mania is on fire—and we’re deeply intrigued. The semi-permanent tattoo procedure in which fine needles with the pigment of your choice are deposited onto your lips has several outstanding results and benefits that are worth noting. On a practical level, this beauty treatment is ideal for anyone who needs to even out or tweak their lip symmetry. It also enhances your lip color (yes, our natural lip color does fade over time) and can correct any lip scarring, trauma, or surgeries like cleft palate reconstruction. The process additionally gives the natural appearance of fuller lips, which means you can forgo filler.
