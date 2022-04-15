ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Perfect your pout with lip blushing

By Brittany Kaye
KELOLAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say we would all love to cut down our makeup routine time in...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Jeans Too Tight? This Hack For Making Jeans Bigger Really Works

From the everything old is new again department comes another life-changing lifestyle and overall fashion style enhancement from the content creators at Tik Tok. Okay, the hack really comes from the Tik Tok user's grandmother but the social media platform has been instrumental in reviving what used to be a long lost art form.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be...
MAKEUP
In Style

The Eyebrow Pencil Used to Achieve Zoë Kravitz's Fierce Catwoman Brows Is on Sale Starting at $2

I am not a superhero movie person, if I'm being honest, I'm actually anti-superhero movies. I decided to make an exception for The Batman because of the superb cast helmed by heartthrobs Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. I'm thankful I was able to get over myself and see the movie, in part because of the plot and all the jazz, but also because there are some incredible looks to focus on.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pout#Blushing#Have You Ever#Eyebrows#Cosmetics
PopSugar

3 Lip Looks to Try This Spring — Plus the Products You'll Need in Your Makeup Bag

There's nothing like spring to make you want to overhaul your makeup routine, whether that means streamlining it or simply redefining it with brand-new looks. If the latter is more up your alley, look no further than lip products. For the record, we're all for a dramatic seasonal hair color change, but trying out a new lipstick or lip gloss is certainly less of a commitment — in both time and money.
MAKEUP
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
PopSugar

J Lo Somehow Made Elastic-Waist Pants Look Cool

Jennifer Lopez has a way of dressing to the nines, even when it comes to her casual wear. When she's not walking the red carpet in a stunning gown, chances are you will find her wearing a laid-back outfit that's equally as eye-catching. Her latest look is a prime example. Lopez was seen out running errands with boyfriend Ben Affleck while in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, she wore a simple white crop top that came in a boxy silhouette. The singer styled the shirt, which revealed a sliver of skin, with a pair of white utility trousers that took us back to the early aughts: elastic-waist pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Sandra Bullock Teams Her Pink Couture Gown With Thigh-High Boots

After a long stint out of the spotlight, rom-com queen Sandra Bullock has returned to the Hollywood circuit in recent months, and her bold wardrobe suggests she’s enjoying it. It all kicked off with the sequined Stella McCartney catsuit she wore to the premiere of her new film back in December. Since then, she’s done crop tops (Lela Rose for an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show); cut-outs (more Stella at the South by Southwest festival), and now couture—teamed not with princess heels, but rather thigh-high boots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Well+Good

I Tried Gwen Stefani’s High Performance Red Lipstick, and I’m Now Convinced I Don’t Need To Wear Anything Else

I can clearly remember the first time I heard “Just a Girl” by No Doubt: It was in 1995, when I watched Clueless in the movie theater (a life-changing moment for many reasons). Ever since, Gwen Stefani has been one of my favorite beauty and style icons. So much, in fact, that my signature makeup for 20 years has been just like hers—winged eyeliner and a red lip. Which is why I was more than excited when she launched her own cosmetics line, GXVE (pronounced “give”), earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Makes a Case for Allover Orange in Fiery Bodycon Dress & Mules

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods posted to Instagram today in an orange mood. The social media influencer found herself head-to-toe in the bright hue, slipping into a bodycon maxi dress with long sleeves and ruching. The accessories helped keep the foundation of the look simple and bright with an orange clutch that incorporated a faux fur texture, adding a whimsical touch to the almost-sporty look. Gold rings and a dainty gold bracelet sealed the deal for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Saweetie Debuts Vibrant Pink Hair With 5-Inch Metallic Heels & Skinny Jeans at Clippers Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie hit the latest NBA game in a cute and casual outfit. The rapper was spotted at the Crypto.com Arena in on Wednesday in LA, watching the Clippers play the Suns. To the event, Saweetie showed off bright pink hair, styled in a high ponytail. She wore a white crop T-shirt with a light pink and green butterfly logo. She paired her top with blue skinny jeans, and glammed up the look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

J Lo Somehow Makes '90s-Style Extreme-Wide-Leg Jeans Look Chic

A newly engaged Jennifer Lopez went on a house-hunting adventure with her fiancé, Ben Affleck, sporting the oversize green-stone engagement ring he gave her. The jewel, which was first spotted when the singer went furniture shopping with her daughter last week, brought a dose of glam to an otherwise casual look, which harks back a popular denim silhouette from the '90s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Tess Daly is a seventies dream in leather trousers and leopard print

Tess Daly is known for her decadent youthful style. The 53-year-old certainly isn't afraid of some feathers, glitz and glam as she regularly debuts sleek new looks that elevate her off-duty supermodel style. The Strictly Come Dancing host looked divine in her latest social media post, gracefully stepping out from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shape Magazine

Sydney Sweeney Says This Amazon Find 'Changed Everything' About Her Hair

ICYMI, Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney (who plays Cassie Howard, the popular girl who has difficulty navigating her romantic and social relationships throughout the show) traded in her long, blonde hair for something a little bit edgier. Ahead of her newest project, National Anthem, an upcoming film with Halsey, the actress dyed her hair a copper red color for her role.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Zendaya Flashes Major Leg In Her Latest Photoshoot—Her Followers Can't Get Enough Of This Pink Minidress!

Zendaya has rocked many memorable and stunning Valentino numbers, but one pink mini dress with side cut-outs from the Italian luxury brand’s new campaign has become an *instant fave* among the Euphoria star’s 135 million Instagram followers. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, 25, gave her all in the epic photoshoot and showed off her killer, toned and svelte figure in the process in an IG post last month. Our jaws truly dropped upon seeing this look, like the 11+ million others who liked her post!
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

All Your Questions About Lip Blushing, Answered

Lip Blushing mania is on fire—and we’re deeply intrigued. The semi-permanent tattoo procedure in which fine needles with the pigment of your choice are deposited onto your lips has several outstanding results and benefits that are worth noting. On a practical level, this beauty treatment is ideal for anyone who needs to even out or tweak their lip symmetry. It also enhances your lip color (yes, our natural lip color does fade over time) and can correct any lip scarring, trauma, or surgeries like cleft palate reconstruction. The process additionally gives the natural appearance of fuller lips, which means you can forgo filler.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy