One person killed after helicopter crash at Gila Bend Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO