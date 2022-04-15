ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila Bend, AZ

One person killed after helicopter crash at Gila Bend Airport

By Clayton Klapper
ABC 15 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGILA BEND, AZ — One person has died after a helicopter crash at the Gila Bend Municipal...

www.abc15.com

12 News

2 men dead after car crash in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men died Thursday night after a two-vehicle car crash near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue in West Phoenix. Phoenix police said Aaron Griffon, 40, died after his car was hit by a pickup that had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 9:30 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
ABC 15 News

Teen boy found unresponsive in Phoenix apartment pool

PHOENIX — A teen boy is at a hospital after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. At 1 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix fire crews were called to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Officials say when firefighters arrived a bystander was performing CPR on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Manhunt underway for suspect who shot a police officer outside a north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer Thursday morning near Cave Creek Road and Beardsley. Officers have identified the gunman as Nicholas Cody Cowan. Investigators found his car, a blue Prius in the area of 5th Avenue and Greenway. Aerials showed dozens of tactical officers searching the north Phoenix neighborhood for Cowan, but have since left the area. He is described as a white man, 35 years old, 6 feet tall, and 215 pounds. Cowan was seen wearing a black hat, white shirt, and black shorts. He has tattoos on his neck and could be possibly bleeding. They are asking anyone who sees Cowan to call 911 immediately and not approach him. A “blue alert” was issued for him around 3:55 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
KELOLAND TV

One person killed in Pennington County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a crash Friday night southeast of Rapid City. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
RAPID CITY, SD
12 News

Police: 2 dead after car crashes near Maricopa

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Authorities say a man and woman died Thursday morning after their car crashed near Maricopa. The Maricopa Police Department said they received calls of a wrecked SUV at about 11 a.m. near Farrell and White and Parker roads. Officers at the scene discovered the SUV flipped over on its side in a culvert.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale police provide update after armed suspect shot and killed

Police working to track down man accused of shooting police officer. Phoenix police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the man who's accused of shooting an officer and investigators are working across the Valley to find him. Phoenix officer who was shot is in stable condition after undergoing...
PHOENIX, AZ

