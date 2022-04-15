ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Man Gets up to 150 Years for Killing Omaha Store Clerk

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was just 17 when he gunned down an Omaha store clerk and later shot another man at an Omaha home has been sentenced to decades — if not a lifetime —...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man gets 25 to life for killing girl, 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The girl begged him to stop. Clint Mason didn’t listen. Angry she hadn’t finished her homework and chores, Mason used a belt and metal cane to beat 8-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander. She died hours later. On Tuesday, Mason, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Man convicted of murdering Rochester store clerk

Rochester, N.Y. — The man convicted of slaying a store clerk in Rochester two years ago is going to prison. A Monroe County jury convicted Alexander Laureano, 29 of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, attempted first-degree robbery, and attempted second-degree robbery in the killing of Chernet Tiruneh. On April 28,...
ROCHESTER, NY
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#22 Caliber#Police#Prison#Ap#The Omaha World Herald#The Tobacco Vapes
US News and World Report

Police: 3 Found Shot to Death in Indianapolis Apartment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said. Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
US News and World Report

Police: Man in Custody Over Anchorage Hotel Disturbance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man was taken into custody Friday after a disturbance involving a gun at a downtown Anchorage hotel that caused police to block off a large area. There was a disturbance at the Captain Cook hotel, Anchorage Police Department spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski told The Associated Press.
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
US News and World Report

Roswell Police: 2 People Found Dead at Park in Homicide Case

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Two people have been found dead at a Roswell park and police said it’s a homicide case. Police said the victims were killed in an incident at Cahoon Park, but details weren’t immediately disclosed. Officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m....
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Family of Black Man Killed by Michigan Police Demands Criminal Charges

(Reuters) - The family of an African refugee killed by a Michigan police officer during a traffic stop demanded on Thursday that authorities dismiss the officer from the force and file criminal charges against him, a day after a video of the fatal shooting was released. Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
Oxygen

Couple Murders 2 Women Who Gave Them Shelter, Claiming, 'We Didn’t Have Any Other Choice'

Kandis R. Majors and Terri Ann Seibeck found in each other a loving and supportive partner. Life hadn’t been easy for the two single mothers from West Frankfort, Illinois. “Kandis had a beautiful smile that lit up the room when she walked in. She had so many positive things going for her.” Majors’ mother, Cindy Marlow, told “Snapped: Killer Couples,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
11Alive

Man shot, killed at Atlanta convenience store, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 25-year-old man Friday night. The incident happened at a convenience store on Clifton Road around 8:30 p.m. Atlanta Police said a man walked in the store wearing a mask and latex gloves and carrying two...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy