Miller’s Ale House locations to be demolished for new development

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — A developer is trading in its old Miller’s Ale House for a trio of popular coffee and restaurant brands.

Northstar Realty will begin demolition soon on the former Miller’s Ale House location at 1201 Olentangy River Road.

In its place the company plans to build new spaces housing Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Chipotle and Starbucks.

According to documents filed with the city of Columbus, the Raising Canes will be 3,600 square feet, the Starbucks 2,100 square feet and the Chipotle 2,400 square feet.

