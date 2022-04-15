West Virginia signs South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson

Iowa continued a recent surge in offers to 2023 recruits by offering offensive lineman Joe Otting from the Sunflower State. Otting is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from Hayden High School in Topeka, Kan. According to 247Sports, Otting is a three-star talent, the country’s No. 41 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from the state of Kansas. Rivals also ranks Otting as a three-star recruit and as the No. 6 player from Kansas. On3 rates Otting as a three-star prospect, the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and Kansas’ No. 5 player. In the On3 consensus rankings, Otting is the...

