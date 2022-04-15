West Virginia signs South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Stevenson's signing Friday. The 6-foot-4 Stevenson will have...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
WEST VIRGINIA — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into […]
Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme, has announced his college basketball commitment decision. The Richardson, Texas native has announced his intentions to join the McNeese State Cowboys for his freshman season. Soon after Rothstein shared this information on Twitter, Timme officially announced his commitment decision...
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Errol Spence Jr. became a three-belt welterweight champion by defending his WBC and IBF titles in a unification bout in front of a home crowd, when his bout against Yordenis Ugás was stopped in the 10th round Saturday night because of the WBA champ's right eye that was almost completely swollen shut.
Iowa continued a recent surge in offers to 2023 recruits by offering offensive lineman Joe Otting from the Sunflower State. Otting is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from Hayden High School in Topeka, Kan.
According to 247Sports, Otting is a three-star talent, the country’s No. 41 interior offensive lineman and the No. 7 player from the state of Kansas. Rivals also ranks Otting as a three-star recruit and as the No. 6 player from Kansas.
On3 rates Otting as a three-star prospect, the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and Kansas’ No. 5 player. In the On3 consensus rankings, Otting is the...
Charleston Gazette-Mail. March 22, 2022. Editorial: Foster kids, workers suffer amid political games. It seems unimaginable that a foster care reform bill that passed the West Virginia House of Delegates by an overwhelming 99-1 vote would fail to get to the governor’s desk. Yet, that’s exactly what happened with House Bill 4344.
