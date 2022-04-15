ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man shot, suspects arrested after police chase in MKE area

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
Suspects shot a man in the head and took police officers on a chase across Milwaukee's south side Friday afternoon until officers were able to stop their vehicle and arrest them, West Milwaukee police say.

The incident started around 9:33 a.m. at Miller Parkway and Mitchell Street, where first responders found a 42-year-old Milwaukee man with gunshot wounds to his head. Paramedics brought him to the hospital, where he is now in serious condition, according to a statement from the police department.

Miller Parkway and Mitchell Street incident on Friday.

The shooting suspects left the scene in a dark-colored SUV along Miller Parkway and Burnham. A description of the vehicle was shared with surrounding police departments.

Around 1:50 p.m., four hours after the shooting, a West Allis police officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle drove off and the officer pursued. With assistance from Milwaukee police, officers eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspects near 12th and Greenfield.

West Milwaukee police said the investigation is ongoing.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

