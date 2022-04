SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Recreation & Parks along with the Salisbury Jaycees hosted an Adaptive Easter egg hunt Friday. Easter is around the corner and that means many kids will participate in Easter eggs hunts across the nation. Here on Delmarva, one egg hunt in Salisbury allows kids with special needs to enjoy the Easter festivities as well. Several fields were used at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex each of which accommodates one person's needs. Emily Fitzgerald is here with her nephew who has autism. She says this event gave him and other kids the chance to enjoy an Easter egg hunt.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO