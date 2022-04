Greater Toledo is on the edge of greatness. Its assets and institutions — the Toledo Museum of Art and Metroparks Toledo, for example — make it near great now. Other assets, like the zoo, the Mud Hens, the Walleye, the symphony, and innovative creations like Will Lucas’ TolHouse, along with the affordability and sheer ease of life in a midsize city, on a river and great lake (water matters and will matter more in the next 20 years), place Greater Toledo on the precipice of true renaissance.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 35 MINUTES AGO