Evers vetoes Republican proposal to break up MPS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed 28 Republican bills that would have dissolved the Milwaukee school district, prevented certain COVID-19 vaccine mandates and made it more difficult to obtain unemployment benefits.

The Republican bill would have created a new commission made up of elected leaders and community members who would be charged with breaking up MPS into four to eight smaller school districts.

Measures Evers vetoed also would have eliminated income and enrollment limits for the private school voucher program, limited liability for gun and ammunition manufacturers and prohibited the teaching of the concept known as critical race theory at the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System.

He also vetoed a so-called “parental bill of rights” that would have allowed parents to determine what names and pronouns their children are referred to at school.

