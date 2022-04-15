ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Evers vetoes Republican proposal to break up MPS

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456fQz_0fAdgyTn00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed 28 Republican bills that would have dissolved the Milwaukee school district, prevented certain COVID-19 vaccine mandates and made it more difficult to obtain unemployment benefits.

The Republican bill would have created a new commission made up of elected leaders and community members who would be charged with breaking up MPS into four to eight smaller school districts.

Measures Evers vetoed also would have eliminated income and enrollment limits for the private school voucher program, limited liability for gun and ammunition manufacturers and prohibited the teaching of the concept known as critical race theory at the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System.

He also vetoed a so-called “parental bill of rights” that would have allowed parents to determine what names and pronouns their children are referred to at school.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Gladhe8her
1d ago

absolutely the WORST school district in the Stste. And yet Evers forces these Milwaukee students to attend these failing schools. Why? To appease the teachers union and keep these failing teachers employed when in fact they should be terminated.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#School Voucher#Republican Proposal#Mps#Ap#Democratic#Milwaukee Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy