Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
After a bumpy Monday, winds will remain on Tuesday. With gusts up to 20 mph today, scattered storms with some severe pockets are possible throughout your Tuesday. Wednesday we are watching for a possible major severe event with straight-line winds and hail being the primary concerns at the time of this article.
A major winter storm moving across the Northwest, the Northern Rockies and into the northern Plains is causing heavy snow and blizzard conditions through Wednesday night. This long-duration snowfall event will bring a widespread swath of 1-2 feet for this region. Some areas could see up to 3 feet of...
Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
Effective: 2022-04-16 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains, Northwest Plateau, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
Effective: 2022-04-17 11:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-17 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN ALEUTIANS * WHAT...Southeast winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult.
Effective: 2022-04-16 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Sacramento Valley A strong shower will impact portions of southeastern Tehama and west central Butte Counties through 515 PM PDT At 427 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong shower over Chico, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea-sized hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Small hail may accumulate, leading to slick road conditions. Locations impacted include Chico, Paradise, Richardson Springs, Magalia, Concow and Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Effective: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/10 PM 5.8 1.1 0.6 N/A Minor 17/11 AM 5.1 0.4 0.5 N/A None 17/11 PM 6.3 1.6 1.0 N/A Minor 18/11 AM 5.9 1.2 1.4 N/A Minor 18/11 PM 5.9 1.2 0.7 N/A Minor 19/12 PM 5.0 0.3 0.6 N/A None
Effective: 2022-04-16 16:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Mostly snow showers through this evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Isolated thunderstorms until 8 PM. Local Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...The Jackson and Star Valleys as well as the Upper Green River Basin Foothills. * WHEN...Heaviest snow showers are expected until late evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as visibility will drop quickly. Road conditions may become slick in spots after sunset.
Effective: 2022-04-16 16:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West; Yellowstone National Park Snow showers through this evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts in the highest elevations. * WHERE...Most of the western mountains, including Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and South Pass. * WHEN...Heaviest snow showers are expected until late evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as visibility will drop quickly. Road conditions may become slick in spots over mountain passes.
Effective: 2022-04-16 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM CDT this evening for portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. Although light showers continue this evening behind the earlier thunderstorms, the heavy rain threat has ended. Please continue to heed any additional information from local officials.
Effective: 2022-04-16 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of George, southern Perry, southwestern Greene and Stone Counties through 630 PM CDT At 535 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles west of Lucedale to 9 miles southeast of Lumberton. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Perkinston and McHenry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lawrence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
